Santa returns to Greenbrier Mall for holidays to provide pictures with families, pets

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Santa Claus is making his way to Chesapeake to the Greenbrier Mall.

Beginning Friday, November 19, families can stop by the mall to visit Santa to take a picture and share Christmas Lists.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the magic of the holidays with our shoppers,” said Greg Biastock, General Manager for Greenbrier Mall. “This season will be filled with memory-making experiences perfect for the entire family.”

This year they're bringing back Pet Photo Nights with Santa. Pet Photo Nights will be held Monday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on November 22, November 29, December 6, and December 13.

Santa Claus will be located at center court on the lower level Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

Visits are free, but photo packages are available for purchase. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online.