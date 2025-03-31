School break guide: Navigating Spring & Summer camp programs

As families across Hampton Roads prepare for spring break, it's a good time to start thinking about camps and activities for your child to keep them busy while they’re out of school.

Spring break dates are different depending on where you live in Hampton Roads. Regardless of the date, child care experts say now is the time for parents to sort through options for spring break and summer camps.

Caitlyn Leavens, the Associate Vice President of Childcare for the YMCA Peninsula, says their spring activities and camps are not one size fits all — they pride themselves in variety.

"We offer everything from a half day camp, we have specialty camps that range from age 5-12. We have sports camps for ages 6-12, and then we have our full day. That's ages 4 and 9 months to 12 years of age, and run from 6am to 6pm," Leavens said.

The YMCA is committed to making camps accessible to all families while prioritizing education outside the classroom.

"We know when children are outside of school there is something called the learning loss gap," Leavens said. "That really takes place during those summer months when there not being connected in a way that educators really keep them entertained during the school year. So what we do is offer a curriculum that specializes in arts and humanities, stem, reading."

According to the American Camp Association (ACA), the average cost of camp is now $87 per day, equating to $435 per week or more than $1,700 per month per child. YMCA leaders say they offer financial assistance for parents who need it.

"Parents really struggle with leaving their kids at home when they go to work having that peace of mind knowing there child is safe" Leavens said.

That same message resonates with Dianna Ditty, a mother of five. She joined Macaroni Kid, which is a national organization that provides local activity guides and resources for parents.

The free one day summer camp expo will take place at the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast, April 5th.

The one-stop shop event will host kids ages 3 to 14. Ditty says the options are endless. From stem programs, art workshops to sports clinics — the camp expo will have camp representatives across Hampton Roads, so families can ask questions and take advantage of early registration discounts.

"It's just a good way to combine the fun and the educational aspects of stem. When you put it into a camp, it doesn't feel like there sitting in a class" Macaroni Kid leaders say.

If your not planning to have your kids involved in a camp or activities this spring break, here a few things to consider for a balanced spring break: