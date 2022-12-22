Watch Now
School bus crash in Perquimans County, NC, sends three to hospital

Posted at 8:42 PM, Dec 21, 2022
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — Three people had to go to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus in Perquimans County on Wednesday, according to a release from the school district.

It happened just after 12:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Ocean Highway, the Perquimans School District said. Authorities arrived to find a vehicle hit the bus in the rear.

School officials said there were 11 middle and high school students on board as well as a bus monitor and the driver.

Another bus arrived to take students to the reunification center which was set up at the Perquimans County Middle School Media Center.

One person from the scene was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, officials said. Once at the reunification site, another person requested to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. A third person went to the hospital via a personal vehicle. There was no further information provided about their injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

