School bus involved in crash in Elizabeth City Monday afternoon

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A crash involving a school bus is under investigation in Elizabeth City Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public School System told News 3 that the crash involving bus 204 happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Forest Park Road. That's near Northeastern High School.

"Some students are being evaluated and observed by medical professionals," said Dexter Jackson-Heard, the director of communication and community schools, said in a release.

The bus had been moved from the scene by the time News 3's crew arrived.

Officials did not say how many children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

