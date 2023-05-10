School employee under investigation for allegedly sending 'sexual' texts to teen

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A Winton Woods City Schools employee is under investigation after allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a teen.

The 26-year-old teacher sent text messages that were "sexual in nature" to a 14-year-old, according to a police report from the Forest Park Police Department. The incident was reported Monday to a principal who then notified the school's resource officer, investigators said in the report.

Lt. Pape with the Forest Park Police Department said the investigators are only looking into one case, but are working to learn if there are any other alleged victims. Pape said he's seen the screenshots of some of the messages but not the entire conversation.

The district said the employee was immediately removed from their position and is on paid leave while the investigation is underway.

"All of our students are safe. This information has been disseminated to the appropriate authorities, and we are conducting a thorough investigation," Superintendent Anthony Smith said. "Our proactive measures tend to be our best support, which is that students are guided to 'see something, say something'. In our comprehensive project-based learning educational community, the 'see something, say something' protocol has been paramount in our decision-making process."

WCPO is not naming the employee because at this time, he is not charged with any crime.

The district did not confirm what position the employee holds within the school system.

