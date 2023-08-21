School nurse arrested in school parking lot; she's charged with drug crimes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A high school nurse spent the first day of school away from campus after Henrico Police arrested her on drug charges outside the school.

Leslie Minter Johnson, 47, of Henrico County, was arrested on the morning of August 17 in the Godwin High School parking lot, according to Henrico Police.

Officers initially pulled Johnson over for an expired vehicle inspection.

"The traffic stop was initiated on eastbound Ridgefield Parkway, with the driver pulling into the Godwin High School parking lot," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Leslie Minter Johnson. The officer observed several items of drug paraphernalia within the vehicle. Once additional officers arrived on the scene, they conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers located several drugs and drug-related items within the vehicle."

Johnson was arrested and charged with several crimes including possession of opium or cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.

Johnson was jailed without bond pending her next court date in October, according to online court documents.

"Henrico County Public Schools has an employee named Leslie M. Johnson who is currently on administrative leave as part of an ongoing personnel matter." Henrico Schools spokesperson Ken Blackstone replied when asked about the arrest and Johnson's employment status with the county.

Johnson is listed on the Godwin High School website as "School Nurse LPN."

According to the Virginia Department of Health Professions, Johnson has been a licensed nurse for more than 20 years.

CBS 6 has reached out to Johnson's attorney and will update this article with the information the attorney provides.

Anyone with information about Johnson or her arrest was asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-100.