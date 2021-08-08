School supplies bagged, ready to be handed out at annual 'Back-to-School' giveaway

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Local nonprofit organization One Stop Essentials is hosting its sixth annual Back-to-School Event, where bags stuffed with school supplies will be handed out to people in need.

The bags contain notebooks, pens, pencils, folders and other essential school supplies. The items and event were made possible by local donors, partners and businesses.

The organization's mission, according to Nevie Sessoms, the founder of One Stop Essentials, is to help needy families and their children succeed in school. Volunteers spent the weekend bagging around 500 bags.

"It's a way to help lessen the burden for underprivileged families and give the kids a kick-start,” Sessoms said. "I've been there, so I understand the struggle."

Sessoms said that anyone who arrives to pick up supplies will not be turned away. He added they want to help even more families and are still accepting donations.

Monetary donations can be made through the One Stop Essential’s website. Donations of school supplies can be dropped off at the following locations:



One Stop Plumbing -- 809 Live Oak Dr., Unit 30, Chesapeake.

Andy's Barber Shop -- 2301 Colley Ave. #G, Norfolk.

Lonnie Bush Real Estate -- 770 Lynnhaven Pkwy, #120, Virginia Beach.

The event is Saturday, August 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at Lafayette Park, located at 3500 Granby Street in Norfolk.