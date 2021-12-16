Schwinn Electric Scooters recalled due to fall and injury hazards, injury reported

Schwinn Electric Scooters are being recalled by Pacific Cycle due to fall and injury hazards.

The e-scooters are recalled because of the handlebar grips. The grips can loosen or crack which poses a hazard for anyone riding the scooter.

Pacific Cycle has received at least nine reports of loosened or cracked handlebars which also includes one report of an injury where bruising and abrasions occurred, when a consumer fell from the e-scooter while riding after the handlebar broke.

This recall involves about 11,340 units and includes all models of the Schwinn Tone Electric Scooter.

That includes the Tone 1, Tone 2 and Tone 3 models.

The scooters come in black or white and have a “T” handlebar and an approximately two-foot-long board. The e-scooter’s serial number is located on the bottom of the board.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled e-scooters and contact Pacific Cycle for a free repair kit.

Consumers will need to provide the serial number of their scooter and a mailing address.

The repair kit can be installed by the consumer and includes all required tools and instructions, which are also available in video format.

Pacific Cycle estimates it will take consumers between five and ten minutes to install.

Alternatively, consumers can ship the e-scooter back to Pacific Cycle for repair, at no cost to the consumer.

The scooters were sold nationwide and online at schwinnbikes.com and amazon.com, from May 2020 through February 2021 for between $350 to $550.