Scope Arena, Chrysler Hall to be closed through Jan. 27 due to water main break

NORFOLK, Va. - Chrysler Hall and Scope Arena will be closed through Thursday, January 27 due to a break in the water main that supports both venues.

A spokesperson with SevenVenues confirmed the closure to News 3 Thursday night. The break has left both venues without running water and heat.

As a result, all events at Chrysler Hall and Scope Arena scheduled for Thursday, January 13 through Thursday, January 27 have been canceled or postponed. Ticket holders will be alerted immediately.

City crews are working to repair the water main, and the process is expected to take two weeks.

Both venues are expected to reopen on Friday, January 28.

SevenVenues also announced its box office and administrative offices will be closed Friday, January 14 through Thursday, January 27 for maintenance and will reopen on January 28.

