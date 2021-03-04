Sean Brickell, heavy hitter in Hampton Roads entertainment scene, passes away

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - An important figure in the local music and entertainment scene has passed away.

Sean Brickell, who was known for promoting many popular events in Hampton Roads, died Wednesday, according to a post his wife of 37 years made on Brickell's Facebook page. He was 69.

In another post, Brickell's son, Alex, said his father went to work Wednesday morning when Brickell's Apple Watch "alerted emergency response that he had no pulse." He said first responders unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate Brickell on the way to the hospital.

While no exact cause of death was given, Alex said Brickell was diagnosed with COVID-19 months ago and that the family is "seeking a cause of death resolution." He added that both Brickell's father and grandfather died in a similar way.

Some of the events Brickell promoted included the American Music Festival in Virginia Beach, the East Coast She Crab Soup Classic and the Chesapeake Jubilee, among others. These events are clients of his PR firm, Brickell & Partners.