Search continues in Virginia and Tennessee for Abingdon jail escapees

Escaped inmates from SW virginia
Washington County Sheriff's Office
The Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff's Office said Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail on Jan. 26, 2023.<br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jan 27, 2023
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon.

On Friday, police found a stolen Cadillac SUV that they believe was used by the inmates on state Route 66 in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.

The inmates — Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon, Virginia — are considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff's office says Ricketson was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder. They were last seen wearing red jail jumpsuits.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward each for information leading to their arrest.

