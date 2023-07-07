Watch Now
Search underway for dog who bit person at Hampton Soccer Park

Health officials say if the dog isn’t found, the person who was bit may need to get shots to prevent rabies
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jul 07, 2023
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton health officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a dog who bit a person at Hampton Soccer Park.

The bite happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 5 at one of the park’s soccer fields, officials say.

The city’s protocol for dealing with animal bites recommends getting rabies shots if you were bit by an animal that isn’t found. Therefore, if the dog from Wednesday’s biting incident isn’t located, the person who was bit may have to get shots for the prevention of rabies, health officials say.

Officials say the dog is a light brown/tan, boxer-type breed. They're ensuring the public that if located, the dog will be placed on an in-home quarantine for 10 days and will not be taken away from its owner.

If you see a dog that matches the provided description, call Hampton Animal Control at 757-727-6111.

