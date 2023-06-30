Search warrant at Chesapeake hookah lounge leads to man's arrest: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 36-year-old man is facing drug and firearms charges after police in Chesapeake said they executed a search warrant at a hookah lounge for illegal distribution of marijuana.

Police said it stemmed from a month's-long investigation into the Smoke'N Room hookah lounge at 2409 Bainbridge Boulevard. They suspected marijuana was being distributed illegally.

Officers executed a search warrant at the business on Thursday. They said they found a large amount of marijuana, narcotics, a firearm and U.S. currency.

The investigation led to the arrest of Robert Shontae Davis who was being held at the Chesapeake jail without bond, according to jail records. He's charged with selling a Schedule I or II drug while possessing a firearm, selling more than a pound of marijuana while possessing a firearm, possessing Schedule I or II drugs, and selling and distributing and possession with intent to sell marijuana of 1/2 ounce but not over 5 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

In Virginia, there's been a massive debate about statewide marijuana laws, which have changed in recent years.

This has made it confusing for some people to understand what's legal and what's not.

Under current law, Virginia residents ages 21 and older can possess up to four plants per household for personal use and can have up to one ounce of marijuana in their possession. Additionally, you can share it with other adults over the age of 21, but you're not allowed to use it in public.

Selling marijuana in the Commonwealth is illegal.