Searching for sought after spirits? Virginia ABC now distributes them randomly

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - On a cold, rainy Tuesday March morning, twelve people lined up outside of the ABC Store on East Liberty Street.

David Hillery was near the front of the line. "I'm hoping for a new release of Elmer T. Lee [bourbon]," he said.

Hilley said he knew it was a delivery day at the store, but wasn't 100-percent sure Elmer T. Lee would be available. "You take a chance," he said. "I knew there was supposed to be a delivery, or was supposed to be, but I'm hoping for the best."

At 10 a.m., the store opened and those in line got what they were looking for and paid about $40. "I'll be happy and enjoying a pour of this tonight," Hillery said at the time. News 3 asked whether it was worth the wait. "Yes, because it's rare," Hillery answered.

As people lining up outside of stores appeared to be happening more frequently, Virginia ABC recently announced changes to how limited-supply products are distributed.

Now, they will post on social media and send out emails alerting people when and where certain bottles are available.

"The timing and store locations will be random to discourage individuals from lining up outside stores for extended periods or seeking information that gives them an unfair advantage, enabling them to purchase these items ahead of other customers," the ABC website says.

ABC will also no longer list limited supply products online where people used to be able to see store-by-store where products were. Customers can only purchase one bottle of these products per-day.

"By randomly deciding where and when to offer these products for purchase, we limit possibilities for individuals or groups to abuse the system," the ABC website states.