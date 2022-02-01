Second attempted abduction from Va. Beach bus stop reported within two weeks, same suspect description

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police Crime Solvers have reported a possible attempted abduction that was reported on January 28.

A 13-year-old girl said the incident happened at a bus stop on Larkwood Ave. and Larkwood Court around 5 p.m.,

Police report that a white Chevrolet Silverado with VA tag KBM-9001 approached the bus stop and a driver attempted to lure the teen into his truck.

The teen reported that the male said, “Your father sent me to pick you up," which was untrue, according to police.

The driver was described as a white male 35-45 years old with blonde hair, blue/green eyes, 5’8”-5’10” tall and 160-170 pounds. He was wearing jeans, a black hoodie, a red/orange ball cap and blue wire frame glasses.

Police also said the man has a black and white husky dog with one brown eye and one blue eye and added that is the second reported attempt by this man within the last two weeks at the same bus stop.

The photo provided by police above is a stock image of the make and model, not the exact suspect vehicle.