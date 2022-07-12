NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A second suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a Newport News shooting that left a 34-year-old Hampton man dead.

Robert N. Freeman, 32, is also facing charges of robbery, assault, possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon and conspiracy to commit a felony, the Newport News Police Department said.

The initial incident happened Tuesday, July 5 at around 6:45 a.m. According to the NNPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, where they found 34-year-old Dominic Thompson suffering from life-threatening injuries. Thompson later died at a local hospital.

On July 8, 2022, 38-year-old Hampton man Adrian Demetrice Williams was arrested without incident in reference to the homicide. He was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, failure to appear on misdemeanor offense, contempt of court, disobey process and conspiracy to commit a felony.

“I am appreciative so many people stepped up to make this quick arrest possible,” said Chief Steve Drew. “Citizens and businesses are doing their part by providing critical information necessary to solve crimes and we thank them for their willingness to be part of the solution. Our officers, detectives, forensic team, and other NNPD team members work non-stop to address violent crime.

"A special thank you to the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force for assisting in this quick arrest. City management has also allowed us to invest in technology that is also assisting in quicker arrests. These partnerships help us in keeping the city safe and holding individuals accountable."

The investigation remains ongoing, but police say they are not currently looking for additional suspects.