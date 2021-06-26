Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh talks need for infrastructure bill in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Senators are expected to take up the infrastructure bill next month when they return from a recess.

On Thursday, a group of senators from both parties announced a deal had been reached on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan. The deal calls for hundreds of millions of dollars in spending for roads, bridges, transit, clean water and other things.

Friday afternoon, News 3 spoke with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh about the need for a bill like this in Hampton Roads and around the country.

“I mean, every single city in America and town in America or has a road or a bridge or walkway that needs to be replaced that's in harm of causing serious harm to people and you think about that and multiply that and all across this country, so we're in desperate need of an infrastructure bill. We were probably in desperate need of an infrastructure bill 10 years ago in this country, and I’m grateful that President Biden did not give up on his understanding and trying to get a bipartisan agreement here,” said Walsh.

The bill is smaller than President Biden had originally proposed, but the president says it's a compromise.