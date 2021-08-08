Watch
Section of Pacific Avenue in Virginia Beach shut down to repair street damage caused by water break

Posted at 3:59 PM, Aug 08, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Public Works has announced that Pacific Avenue between 11th and 13th Streets has been temporarily closed.

The closure is due to pavement damage from an earlier water main break that took place early Sunday morning.

Virginia Beach Police reported the incident to Public Works and Public Utilities.

Public Utilities crews have repaired the water main damage, and Public Works crews say they are currently making repairs to the street and sidewalks.

The street closure is expected to be in place for at least 24 hours.

