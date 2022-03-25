Segway and Sakar International recalls bicycle helmets due to risk of head injury

Segway and Sakar International is recalling one of their bicycle helmet products.

Segway is recalling its nine-bot children bicycle helmets that are sold at Best Buy.

The company says the bike helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets.

The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash which poses a risk of head injury.

If you have this helmet, don't use it anymore and take it back for a refund.

Child helmets aren’t the only danger, but adult helmets are too.

Sakar International is recalling their Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Multi-Purpose Helmets.

The helmets are only sold at Wal-Mart.

The product is being recalled due to its inability to comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury in a fall.

If you have one of these, the company says to not take them back to Wal-Mart, but instead contact them directly so the helmet can be replaced.