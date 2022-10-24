Select Dry Shampoos recalled due to the potential presence of Benzene

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ – Over 20 dry shampoo products have been recalled due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.

Unilever issued a voluntary recall to the consumer level on select aerosol products from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé produced prior to October 2021.

According to the FDA, “benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening.”

The recalled products were distributed nationwide. No reports of injuries have been reported as of October 24, 2022.

You can find a complete list of affected products and their UPC codes here.

Those with the products listed in the recall are asked to stop using immediately and visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for recalled products.

For more information, click here.