Select Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer bottles voluntarily recalled due to potential bacterium presence

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Kao USA Inc. is asking consumers to check their Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer 3 oz and 10 oz products to determine if it is part of a voluntary recall of the product.

According to the FDA website, certain bottles of Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people. However, those who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections.

Kao USA is urging consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion specified below as a precautionary measure.

Further investigation to determine the scope of the issue is still ongoing.

The amount of recalled product is limited to two sizes offered for Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer. Only specific lots of the 3 oz and 10 oz sizes are affected.

Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer, manufactured between October 1, 2021 and October 18, 2021, could be impacted.

The following lot codes can be found of affected products printed on the back of the bottle:

3 oz. Bottle



ZU712851 ZU712871 ZU712911 ZU722881 ZU712861 ZU712881 ZU722851

10 oz. Bottle



ZU722741 ZU722781 ZU732791 ZU732811 ZU722771 ZU732781 ZU732801 ZU73282

Anyone who has product from a recalled lot should call the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon at the following number: 1.800.742.8798 or send an email to: consumer@kao.com. (Hours of operation: Monday - Friday, 9AM - 5PM US ET)

A postage paid label and plastic bag will be sent to consumers via mail to easily return the product.