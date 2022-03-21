Select Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer bottles voluntarily recalled due to potential bacterium presence

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Kao USA Inc. is asking consumers to check their Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer 3 oz and 10 oz products to determine if it is part of a voluntary recall of the product.
According to the FDA website, certain bottles of Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people. However, those who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections.
Kao USA is urging consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion specified below as a precautionary measure.
Further investigation to determine the scope of the issue is still ongoing.
The amount of recalled product is limited to two sizes offered for Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer. Only specific lots of the 3 oz and 10 oz sizes are affected.
Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer, manufactured between October 1, 2021 and October 18, 2021, could be impacted.
The following lot codes can be found of affected products printed on the back of the bottle:
3 oz. Bottle
|ZU712851
|ZU712871
|ZU712911
|ZU722881
|ZU712861
|ZU712881
|ZU722851
10 oz. Bottle
|ZU722741
|ZU722781
|ZU732791
|ZU732811
|ZU722771
|ZU732781
|ZU732801
|ZU73282
Anyone who has product from a recalled lot should call the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon at the following number: 1.800.742.8798 or send an email to: consumer@kao.com. (Hours of operation: Monday - Friday, 9AM - 5PM US ET)
A postage paid label and plastic bag will be sent to consumers via mail to easily return the product.
Any adverse events with the use of this product should be reported via the FDA's MedWatch Program or to the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center at the following number: 1.800.742.8798 or email us at consumer@kao.com.