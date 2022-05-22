Select Jif peanut butter products recalled due to salmonella outbreak

Select Jif peanut butter products have been recalled for salmonella contamination.

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

Those infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets.

According to the FDA, 14 illnesses have been reported, including one in Virginia.

The recalled products include both creamy and crunchy peanut butters, peanut butter to-go packs, and the natural squeeze pouch. The products recalled include lot codes 1274425 – 2140425.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve any of the recalled Jif brand peanut butter products.

FDA recommends that if you have used it, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter. If you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis, contact your healthcare provider.

