Select Norfolk libraries offering free COVID-19 at-home test kits

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk residents can pick up free at-home COVID-19 test kits at Norfolk Public Library anchor branches and Slover Library beginning Tuesday, March 29.

According to a release from the City of Norfolk, the test kits are being provided through the Virginia Department of Health's Supporting Testing Access through Community Collaboration program. The kits are rapid antigen tests for COVID-19.

Test kits will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and available while supplies last. A library card is not required to receive a test kit, but kits will be limited to two per household.

The following NPL locations will offer test kits:

Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch at Broad Creek (1425 Norchester Avenue)

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (757) 823-4800

Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch (111 W. Ocean View Avenue)

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (757) 441-1750

Richard A. Tucker Memorial Branch (2350 Berkley Ave. Ext.)

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (757) 823-4200

Slover Library (235 E. Plume Street)

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (757) 431-7491



To request a test kit, stop by the circulation desk at designated NPL locations or the information desk at the Slover Library.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please do not enter the buildings — call the specific location for curbside delivery.

To learn more, click here.