Multiple agencies were on the scene of a fire involving a semi-trailer Wednesday in Norfolk.

It was reported just before 11:55 a.m. in the 6000 block of Tidewater Drive, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Glen Williams.

The 53-foot trailer contained lithium-ion batteries.

No one was hurt, according to the fire department.

Crews said the fire could be burning for hours.