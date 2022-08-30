Sen. Kaine, Rep. Scott hear ideas on gun violence prevention in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - During a meeting about gun violence prevention on Tuesday morning, community activist Eugene Swinson said he got a text message from a teenager.

"He texted me and was like he's tried. He's frustrated. He's tired of how he's living and he wants a job," Swinson told News 3 after the meeting. Swinson's organization, Big HOMIES, helps mentor young people to stay out of the streets.

Swinson told the teen and another to come to the meeting. The two then told the group of lawmakers, city leaders, and community members how they wanted a job and to start a business, but face barriers.

One of them said he couldn't get a job because he doesn't have an ID.

"My point is for us as an organization we need to go to them instead of we have all the resources here. If they hadn't have called me, they wouldn't have known about this," said Swinson.

The two teens then started getting help right then and there.

With gun violence continuing to be a problem, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia) said they wanted to hear how they could help in Washington.

"One of the things we heard in this discussion is if we focus on prevention, early prevention and give young people other opportunities, they won't be involved in gangs," said Scott.

Kaine and Scott helped earmark nearly $200,000 for an organization called Friends of the Portsmouth Juvenile Court. The organization helps young people who are in the court system and is developing strategies to keep people from turning to crime.

To start, they have a plan focusing on the Southside Gardens area but could expand. Kaine said he wants to hear more about their progress.

"We need to come back in six months or a year and say, 'Now, you're executing the plan. What's working? What isn't?" said Kaine.

Swinson also pushed for a safe house for people who are trying to escape being in a gang and says he can work with leaders in other areas, like Richmond, to send people there.

"Those kids from the 757 can walk around the 804 without someone seeing them or thinking there's a problem and vice-versa," said Swinson.

As discussions of tackling gun violence continue, those at the meeting say it's going to take everyone from people on the ground in Portsmouth to lawmakers in Washington to help.