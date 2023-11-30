Sen. Kaine skeptical North Korea has satellite images of Naval Station Norfolk

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D) told reporters Thursday he's skeptical of North Korean state run media claims the country has satellite images of Naval Station Norfolk, Newport News Shipbuilding, and an airfield.

"It's not verified yet, so I'm not even sure that's true," he said during a virtual media availability.

This week state run media made the claims of having the images, but have not produced them, leading some to question whether they're real.

"What I would say is we need to verify whether the reports are true or not. We pay very close attention to North Korea. They know that they can't mess around with us too much because they would have everything to lose and nothing to gain," said Kaine.

Last week, their media claimed the country had launched a spy satellite, but so far the U.S. has not verified that.

Local Congressman Rob Wittman released a statement condemning North Korea's "launch of a military satellite."

"The Biden administration must assess the full surveillance capabilities of this satellite — including the resolution of the images it will be able to capture — to determine the scale of the threat it poses to the United States and our friends in the Indo-Pacific," Wittman said in a statement.