Sen. Mark Warner contracts breakthrough case of COVID-19

Saul Loeb/AP
FILE - In this April 14, 2021, file photo Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., listens during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing about worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic-led congressional committees are vowing to press President Joe Biden’s administration on what went wrong as the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, leaving scores of Americans and the thousands who helped them over the years in grave danger and supplying insurgents with a massive cache of U.S. weaponry. Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he would work with other committees to ask tough questions about “why we weren’t better prepared for a worst-case scenario." (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 8:33 PM, Jan 25, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. - Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

His communications director, Rachel S. Cohen, announced the news Tuesday.

Cohen said the senator has received both COVID-19 shots, as well as the booster. His symptoms are reported to be "extremely mild."

Cohen issued the following statement:

“Senator Warner has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He is glad that he has been vaccinated and boosted, and at this time his symptoms are extremely mild. Senator Warner will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Office of the Attending Physician for the duration of his isolation period.”
Rachel S. Cohen, communications director for Sen. Mark Warner

