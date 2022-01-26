Sen. Mark Warner contracts breakthrough case of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. - Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

His communications director, Rachel S. Cohen, announced the news Tuesday.

Cohen said the senator has received both COVID-19 shots, as well as the booster. His symptoms are reported to be "extremely mild."

Cohen issued the following statement:

“Senator Warner has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He is glad that he has been vaccinated and boosted, and at this time his symptoms are extremely mild. Senator Warner will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Office of the Attending Physician for the duration of his isolation period.” Rachel S. Cohen, communications director for Sen. Mark Warner

