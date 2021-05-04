Watch
News

Actions

Sen. Ted Cruz to join Glenn Youngkin's campaign events in Hampton Roads Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Greg Nash/AP
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a confirmation hearing for United States Ambassador to the United Nations nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Ted Cruz
Posted at 3:27 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 15:27:00-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is set to join Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin's campaign in Virginia this week.

Youngkin announced Tuesday that Cruz will join him at his ‘Win With Glenn’ tour events across Virginia on Wednesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 6.

They are set to visit Salem, Bedford, and Lynchburg on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Youngkin and Cruz will visit Danville, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Chesterfield.

The two will be at the Hunt Club Farm, located at 2388 London Bridge Road, at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Shortly after at 2:30 p.m., Cruz and Youngkin will visit Greenbriar Farms in Chesapeake, located at 225 Sign Rd.

To register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need