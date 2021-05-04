Sen. Ted Cruz to join Glenn Youngkin's campaign events in Hampton Roads Thursday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is set to join Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin's campaign in Virginia this week.

Youngkin announced Tuesday that Cruz will join him at his ‘Win With Glenn’ tour events across Virginia on Wednesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 6.

They are set to visit Salem, Bedford, and Lynchburg on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Youngkin and Cruz will visit Danville, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Chesterfield.

The two will be at the Hunt Club Farm, located at 2388 London Bridge Road, at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Shortly after at 2:30 p.m., Cruz and Youngkin will visit Greenbriar Farms in Chesapeake, located at 225 Sign Rd.

To register for the event, click here.