Sen. Warner (D-Va.) comments after object flying in US airspace shot down

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lawmakers are reacting after the Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday, White House officials said.

The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman.

Alex Brandon/AP Pentagon spokesman John Kirby departs after speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Friday evening, Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.), the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee commented by saying, "Glad to see the President act swiftly on this new intrusion to our airspace. I'm looking forward to more details becoming public as the recovery and investigation continues."

So far, no other Virginia lawmakers have commented.