Sen. Warner, Kaine announce more than $2.6M in funding to support Hampton Road's COVID-19 measures

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Senator Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced Tuesday that two local emergency projects will receive over $2 million in funding.

$2,624,138.82 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will go to Virginia Port Authority and Virginia Beach.

Officials say the federal funds will be used to communicate COVID-19 warnings and guidance to Virginians, and procure and utilize medical supplies and equipment to combat the virus.

“We’re glad to see these federal dollars go towards managing, controlling, and reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said the Senators. “As Virginians continue to wear a mask, social distance, and get tested and vaccinated, we remain committed to ensuring that the Commonwealth has the necessary tools and procedures to continue to combat this health crisis.”

Virginia Port Authority will receive $1,599,519.03 and Virginia Beach will receive $1,024,619.79

