Senators question DoD on military housing NDAs

NORFOLK, Va. - A group of US Senators sent the Dept. of Defense a letter this week asking for more information about companies requiring military families to sign non-disclosure agreements to resolve complaints over poor housing conditions.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) is among the group of senators who sent the letter to Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin following reports of the practice.

"The use of NDAs leaves tenants leaves tenants who were provided with unsafe or unhealthy housing conditions forced to choose between receiving compensation for those atrocious conditions and forever remaining silent about their experiences or telling their story and having to pay out of their own pockets for safe housing conditions," the letter states.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) indicated in the letter her office has obtained copies of NDAs that Balfour Beatty Communities and Liberty Military Housing "forced" on families.

Both Liberty and Balfour manage properties for military families in the Hampton Roads area.

News 3 reached out to both companies but did not hear back as of Thursday afternoon.

Liberty Military Housing was formally known as Lincoln Military Housing and has been the subject of several News 3 reports into mold in the housing, among other issues.

The letter from the senators requests further information about how many NDAs have been received since 2019 and what steps the DoD is taking to ensure the companies are following proper regulations.

The information is due by January 17, 2023.