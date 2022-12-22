Senators Warner, Kaine applaud Senate passage of the Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are applauding the Senate passage of the Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act, according to a joint statement.

The bill was sponsored by the late Rep. Donald McEachin and co-sponsored by Rep. Elaine Luria, Rep. Robert Scott and Rep. G. K. Butterfield. It aims to protect the swamp, which has housed natives and wildlife for thousands of years, by deeming it a national heritage area.

In the joint statement, the two senators said the following:

“The Great Dismal Swamp is a natural treasure and tells an important story about the rich history and contributions of Native and African Americans in Virginia... We’re glad that this bill to begin the process of designating the Great Dismal Swamp as a National Heritage Area is headed to the President’s desk to be signed into law. We’re especially grateful for the leadership of our dear friend and colleague, Donald McEachin, who long fought to get this bill across the finish line so that the Great Dismal Swamp and its history can be appreciated by generations to come.” Senators Warner and Kaine

The bill unanimously passed in the Senate and now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature to make it law.