Senior alert issued for Michael Jeorge Weisel

ARLINGTON, Va. - A senior alert was issued for Michael Jeorge Weisel, 79, by the Virginia State Police on behalf of Metropolitan Washington Airports Police Department Friday afternoon.

Weisel suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his mental health and safety as determined by the investigative agency.

He can be described as a 79-year-old white male with white hair and blue eyes whose height is 5'9" and weighs 235 lbs. He was last seen at Dulles Airport, Loudon County at 1:09 a.m.

Authorities say that he was possible wearing a pullover blue shirt, dark blue or beige pants, black velcro shoes, square-framed eyeglasses, and a brown wristwatch.

He is possibly driving a silver 2005 Pontiac Vibe with West Virginia plates: DGS-919.

Please contact the Metropolitan Washington Airports Police Department with any information regarding his whereabouts at 703-417-2400 .