Senior Alert issued for missing 58-year-old Fairfax man with cognitive impairment

FAIRFAX, Va. - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a 58-year-old man who was reported missing out of Fairfax Friday evening.

The Fairfax City Police Department is looking for Wayne W. Davis, who was last seen in the 10000 block of Main Street in Fairfax at 5 p.m.

Davis is described as a white man who is 5'4" tall, weighs 150 lbs. and has blue eyes and gray hair. He was possibly seen wearing a red and white tie dye t-shirt, blue jeans and black lace-up boots.

Davis is believed to be traveling on foot and not in a vehicle.

State Police say Davis suffers from a cognitive impairment and say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have seen Davis or know where he may be, you are asked to contact the Fairfax City Police Department at 703-385-7924.

Virginia State Police

