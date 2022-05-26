Senior alert issued for missing 68-year-old woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department for a 68-year-old woman.

Sherrie Ann Smith was last seen Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 3 a.m at the 1000 block of First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Police describe her as a 68-year-old black woman that is 5’4” weighing about 110 lbs, with brown eyes, and gray hair. Police also say that she was possibly wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a black backpack with pink trim.

Officials say the missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on the missing man is asked to contact the Virginia Beach police department at 757-385-5000.