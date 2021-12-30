Senior Alert issued for missing 74-year-old man last seen in Fairfax County Tuesday

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department for a 74-year-old man.

Larry Douglas Wood was last seen Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., on Lincoln Lake Way. Police describe him as a 74-year-old white man that is 5'7" with brown eyes and gray hair.

Woods is possibly driving a 2015 black Chrysler 300 four-door vehicle with Virginia plates 439769.

Officials say the missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on the missing man is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Dept., at 703-691-2131.