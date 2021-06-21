Senior Alert issued for missing 75-year-old woman last seen in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 75-year-old woman who suffers from cognitive impairment.

The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for 75-year-old Beatrice Resse Spencer. She was last seen on Sunday at 9:30 p.m., walking away from her home on Floyd Street in Lynchburg.

Police say she is possibly wearing a blue and white long sleeve shirt with three tank tops (gold, beige, and black), one tennis shoe, and one slipper.

The missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-847-1602.