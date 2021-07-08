Watch
News

Actions

Senior Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Caroline Co. man with cognitive impairment

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia State Police
William Arthur Wick Jr.
William Arthur Wick Jr. .png
Posted at 10:00 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 22:00:50-04

CAROLINE Co., Va. - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for an 80-year-old man who was reported missing from Caroline County Wednesday morning.

Officials say William Arthur Wick, Jr. was last seen on Market Street in Port Royal, Virginia, at 8 a.m. He was possibly headed to a doctor's appointment in Fredericksburg.

Wick is described as a white man who is 5'5" tall, weighs 190 lbs and is bald with blue eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

State Police say Wick is driving a green Volvo XC90 with Virginia registration 84274H.

Wick vehicle.PNG
This is a photo of a vehicle similar to the one William Arthur Wick Jr. may be driving

Wick is said to suffer from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have seen Wick or know where he may be, you are asked to call the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at (804) 633-5400.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections