Senior Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Caroline Co. man with cognitive impairment

CAROLINE Co., Va. - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for an 80-year-old man who was reported missing from Caroline County Wednesday morning.

Officials say William Arthur Wick, Jr. was last seen on Market Street in Port Royal, Virginia, at 8 a.m. He was possibly headed to a doctor's appointment in Fredericksburg.

Wick is described as a white man who is 5'5" tall, weighs 190 lbs and is bald with blue eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

State Police say Wick is driving a green Volvo XC90 with Virginia registration 84274H.

Virginia State Police This is a photo of a vehicle similar to the one William Arthur Wick Jr. may be driving

Wick is said to suffer from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have seen Wick or know where he may be, you are asked to call the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at (804) 633-5400.

Stay with News 3 for updates.