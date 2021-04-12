Senior Alert issued for missing 83-year-old Culpeper man with cognitive, vision impairments

CULPEPER, Va. - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 83-year-old man.

On behalf of the Culpeper Police Department, State police issued a Senior Alert for 83-year-old Robert William Steele who was last seen leaving his home on Elmwood Drive Sunday, April 11, around 1:30 a.m. in Culpeper.

Police say he was a camo outerbanks hat, a blue checkered shirt with green/white undershirt, and blue jeans. He may be driving a 1993 Mercury Topaz, displaying Virginia registration: UTV5814.

Steele is a white male standing at 5’ 8”, weighing 120 lbs. with blue eyes and gray/blonde hair.

He suffers from cognitive and vision impairment, and the disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Culpeper Police Department at (540) 727-7900, or complete a form at Twitter.comVSPalerts.

