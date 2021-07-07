Senior Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Norfolk man with cognitive impairment

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a missing 85-year-old Norfolk man.

According to police, the Norfolk Police Department is searching for Pacific Romeo, who was last seen Tuesday, July 6 at 8 a.m. leaving his Glenroie Avenue home. He is a white man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

He is possibly wearing a pink and white striped short sleeve shirt and khaki pants, and may be driving a 2011 red Nissan Sentra with Virginia plates JKU7584.

Romeo suffers from a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you or someone you know has information on where Rameo is, call the Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.