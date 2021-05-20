Senior Alert issued for missing, endangered 69-year-old Frederick Co. woman

The Virginia State Police is searching for a missing Frederick County senior last seen Wednesday morning.

According to the VSP, Ming Shu Lu, 69, was seen on Berkshire Circle in Winchester at 11 a.m. She suffers from a cognitive impairment, and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Lu is an Asian woman standing 5 feet tall and weighing 104 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. Her two front teeth are missing. She was possibly wearing blue pants, a blue shirt, a light blue jacket and black and grey tennis shoes.

Police say she may be on foot, with no known vehicle driven.

If you or someone you know has information on Lu's whereabouts, call the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at (540) 662-6162.

