Senior Alert issued for missing Fredericksburg man suffering from cognitive impairment

The Virginia State Police is searching for a missing 78-year-old man last seen in Fredericksburg, Virginia Wednesday morning.

According to police, Joseph Jackson was last seen at 8:03 a.m. at his residence in Fredericksburg. Jackson suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Jackson is a white man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 215 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. Police say he may be driving a silver 2016 Jeep Cherokee displaying Virginia plates reading "SHOELSS."

If you or someone you know has information on Jackson's whereabouts, call the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4483.