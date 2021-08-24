Senior Alert issued out of Arlington Co., for missing man with cognitive impairment posing threat to his safety

Virginia State Police (VSP) has issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Arlington County Police department.

Police are looking for Charilaos Dimopoulos. He is a 92-year-old white male and about 5’ 8” tall, 110 lbs., with hazel eyes, and gray hair.

Police said he was last seen on August 23, at 3:30 p.m., at 2021 North Nelson Street, Arlington, Virginia.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and possibly a black jacket. He has reportedly walked away but possibly has taken the metro or a cab in an unknown direction of travel, police said.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, officials said.

Contact the Arlington County Police department with any information regarding his whereabouts at 703-558-2222.