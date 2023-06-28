Senior pedestrian dies after getting hit by car on Virginia Beach Blvd., police investigate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A senior pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD).

Police say the pedestrian entered the roadway around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, when an eastbound car fatally hit her.

VBPD has since identified the pedestrian as 82-year-old Maria Villasante of Virginia Beach. Minutes after she was hit, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police say the person driving the vehicle that fatally hit Villasante stayed on the scene and cooperated with first responders.

