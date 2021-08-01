State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. - State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 79-year-old Harrisonburg man.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for Rodney Dwight Turnboo, who was last seen Sunday at 7 a.m. on East Rock Street.

Police say he is possibly wearing a brown/black plaid shirt with tan shorts. He is possibly driving a 2016 dark gray Jeep Patriot with Virginia plates: UND9050.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information on Mr.Turnboo's whereabouts, contact the police department at (504) 434-2002.