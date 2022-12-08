Sens. Warner and Kaine issue joint statement on House passage of Respect for Marriage Act

WASHINGTON — Senators Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) issued a joint statement about the House passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The statement is as follows:

“We are glad to see the House of Representatives take the important step of passing the Respect for Marriage Act to guarantee that same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized across the country. Following decisions by the Supreme Court to overturn established precedent in rulings such as Dobbs, it is crucial that we sign this bill into law to ensure that the right of marriage is recognized across the nation for all Americans.



“This legislation is a first step. We must also act to ensure that same-sex and interracial couples are protected in the Commonwealth by repealing Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriages. As long as this ban is in place, too many Virginians stand to see one of their most fundamental rights dismantled should the Obergefell ruling be overturned.” -Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine

The two Virginian senators supported The Respect for Marriage Act legislation when it passed through the Senate last month by a vote of 61-36. The legislation passed through the House on Thursday, Dec. 8 by a vote of 258-169.

Sens. Kaine and Warner also tweeted about the legislation passing through the House:

NEW: The House got it done!



We’re just the President’s signature away from protecting the marriages of gay and interracial couples for the first time in American history! — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) December 8, 2022