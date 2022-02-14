Sentara Healthcare offering workers $110M in pay increases, $15M in benefit enhancements

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sentara Healthcare is giving most of their employees pay increases.

Virginia's largest integrated health system announced last week it's offering workers $110 million in pay increases and $15 million in benefit enhancements this year.

Those pay bumps will go to 96% of their employees, according to Sentara officials.

"Our teams have been working diligently during this pandemic. We're proud of their reliance during this time, so we are going to be providing a 5% market pay increase," said Mel Goodridge, Regional Vice President of Human Relations for Sentara.

Some of the benefits will assist with adoption and infertility expenses, as well as increased paid time off, parental leave and eligibility for short-term disability.