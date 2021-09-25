Sentara hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics across Hampton Roads, northeastern North Carolina on Oct. 2

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's time to drive away the flu season.

Sentara Healthcare is holding a series of free drive-thru flu shot clinics at 13 locations across Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina on Saturday, October 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until all shots are given.

Anyone age 18 and older is invited to attend to receive their flu shot at no cost. No appointment is needed.

The event will be held rain or shine, and it is first-come, first-served while supplies last.

Masks are required to get a shot.

Only the standard dose vaccine will be offered. Public Health experts have not recommended one type of flu vaccine more highly than another for people 65 and older. They advise getting any type of flu vaccination as the first and most important step in protecting against the flu.

The clinics will be held at the following locations:

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center

On the campus of College of the Albemarle

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1208 N. Road Street

Elizabeth City, N.C. 27909

Sentara BelleHarbour

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

3920 A Bridge Rd.

Suffolk, Va. 23435

Sentara CarePlex Hospital

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

3000 Coliseum Dr.

Hampton, Va. 23666

Sentara Geddy Outpatient Center

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

400 Sentara Cir.

Williamsburg, Va.

Sentara Gloucester Medical Arts

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

5659 Parkway Dr.

Gloucester , Va. 23061

Sentara Independence

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

800 Independence Blvd.

Virginia Beach, Va. 23455

Sentara Leigh Hospital

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

830 Kempsville Rd.

Norfolk, Va. 23502

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kaufman Building

600 Gresham Dr.

Norfolk, Va. 23502

Sentara Obici Hospital

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2750 Godwin Blvd.

Suffolk , Va. 23434

Sentara Port Warwick

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1031 Loftis Blvd.

Newport News, Va. 23606

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2025 Glenn Mitchell Dr.

Virginia Beach, Va. 23456

Sentara St. Luke’s

Located off Route 258 / Brewers Neck Blvd.

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

20209 Sentara Way

Carrollton, Va. 23314

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1060 First Colonial Rd.

Virginia Beach, Va. 23454

