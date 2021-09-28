Sentara launches new public COVID-19 hospitalized patient dashboard

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sentara has created a new resource that tracks the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients on a public patient dashboard.

The dashboard keeps track of all the patients by separating them via hospital location.

Sentara created this tool in order to help inform the public of COVID-19 trends in different communities. The dashboard will help showcase trends on a day to day basis as the data is updated daily, Monday - Friday.

The data will also show the percent of COVID-19 patients out of the total number of hospitalized inpatients.

The Sentara COVID-19 public hospitalized patient dashboard can be accessed here.

