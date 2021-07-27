Sentara Norfolk General ranks among top 50 nationally in urology in 'Best Hospitals' report

NORFOLK, Va. - Sentara hospitals throughout Hampton Roads are being recognized for high-level performance by U.S. News and World Report.

The publication's "Best Hospitals" edition ranks Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as the number one hospital in Hampton Roads and the third best in all of the Commonwealth.

Norfolk General also ranks among the top 50 nationally in urology.

Five Hampton Roads Sentara Hospitals made the 2021 “Best Hospitals” list, highlighting the health system’s quality and consistency. Sentara’s hospital achievements include:

