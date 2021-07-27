Sentara Norfolk General ranks among top 50 nationally in urology in 'Best Hospitals' report

NORFOLK, Va. - Sentara hospitals throughout Hampton Roads are being recognized for high-level performance by U.S. News and World Report.
The publication's "Best Hospitals" edition ranks Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as the number one hospital in Hampton Roads and the third best in all of the Commonwealth.
Norfolk General also ranks among the top 50 nationally in urology.
Five Hampton Roads Sentara Hospitals made the 2021 “Best Hospitals” list, highlighting the health system’s quality and consistency. Sentara’s hospital achievements include:
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital (SNGH) in Norfolk ranks No. 1 in Hampton Roads and is tied for No. 3 in Virginia. SNGH has a nationally ranked Urology program and high-performing rankings in Geriatrics and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.
- Sentara Leigh Hospital (SLH) in Norfolk ranks No. 2 in Hampton Roads and tied for No. 13 in Virginia. SLH, home to the Orthopedic Hospital at Sentara Leigh, is recognized as High Performing in Orthopedics.
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital (SPAH) in Virginia Beach ranks No. 3 in Hampton Roads and tied for No. 16 in Virginia. SPAH is also recognized as High Performing in Orthopedics.
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center (SWRMC) in Williamsburg is recognized as High Performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery and Orthopedics.
- Sentara Obici Hospital (SOH) in Suffolk is recognized as High Performing in Orthopedics.